Yoko Ono’s artwork featured on stamps. 2 special items released by Denmark Post

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to our readers’ attention special Denmark Post stamps designed by Yoko Ono, a famous artist and a widow of John Lennon.

At the age of 84, she is making her debut as a stamp designer creating two special philatelic featuring strong universal messages such as “Dream”, written in the centre of a yellow moon, and “Smile”, which adorns the heart of a yellow sun.

This issue gives Danish letter-writers and tourists alike the opportunity to send greetings decorated with Yoko Ono’s messages of peace and understanding to friends and family around the globe. The minisheet is being issued as an extension of the “YOKO ONO: TRANSMISSION” exhibition that will take place at Kunsthal Charlottenborg art gallery in Copenhagen. The exhibition depicts messages of artistic philosophy and peace through different channels.

The phrases “I Love You” and “We’ll Meet Again” are repeated in the background of both the stamps as well as the selvage. The last line in the selvage includes the text “Yoko Ono Spring 2018.” In the interview the artist commented on the symbolism of this issue:

“The message I want to give them is energy and power and this is the way I send a warm wish for it.”

Yoko has always loved stamps and hopes to give people energy and power through these bright stamps. So let’s appreciate their exquisite design together!