XXIII Winter Olympic Games marked by Kyrgyz Express Post. Two special stamps released

Currently the whole world is watching XXIII Winter Olympic Games – the brightest sporting event held annually. This year the Olympic Games take place in in Pyeongchang (South Korea).To mark the importance of this competition, KEP has released two special stamps depicting athletes competing in alpine and cross-country skiing. StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate these special stamps and a great range of the Olympic Games philatelic issues of the previous years.

XXIII Winter Olympic Games began on February 9, 2018 in South Korean Pyeongchang. More than 2.5 thousand athletes from 92 countries compete for over 102 sets of medals. Six countries are participating for the first time in the Winter Games: Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria, Singapore, Ecuador and Eritrea.

The mascots of these Games are the Soohorang tiger (Olympic) and the Bandabi bear (Paralympic Games). Soohorang, the mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, took its motif from the white tiger. The white tiger has been long considered Korea’s guardian animal. “Sooho”, meaning protection in Korean, symbolises the protection offered to the athletes, spectators and other participants of the 2018 Games.