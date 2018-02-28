With love from Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. Two cute stamps introduced by German Post

The characters of famous “Peanuts” appeared on new set of two cute and funny stamps launched by German Post. This funny TV series is one of the most favorite comic strips around the world. Featuring the character Charlie Brown and his dog, the beagle Snoopy, this cartoon is especially popular in Christmas time.

StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate these bright items and other Snoopy-themed stamps issued by other Postal Services.

One of the most popular and influential Newspaper Comics of all time, Peanuts was introduced on October 2, 1950. The stars of the strip are a boy named Charlie Brown, whom Schulz named for a fellow instructor at the Art School of Minneapolis, and his dog Snoopy. The famous Peanuts comic strip appeared for the final time in 2000 – just one day after their creator, Charles M Schulz, died of colon cancer.

The stamps introduced by German Post were designed by Jennifer Dengler who used copyrighted images from Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

The first item features Snoopy who is getting the letter sealed with a red heart, whereas the second one depicts Sally, Lucy, Linus and Charlie Brown.