Wahine disaster marked with stamps. Six special items released by New Zealand Post

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that New Zealand Post has released a special set of six stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of Wahine disaster. The sinking of Wahine on 10 April 1968 was New Zealand’s worst modern maritime disaster that caused the death of fifty-one people.

Each of the stamps captures the various moments of Wahine’s journey: the ship as it prepared for voyage, the disaster itself, different stages of rescue operations and the wreck of Wahine.

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the Wahine Disaster, the sinking of the ship Wahine in Wellington harbour, New Zealand on the 10th April 1968 with the deaths of 51 people. The tragedy can be attributed to one major cause – the weather.

The storm which exploded upon Wellington was one of the worst ever recorded in New Zealand. Its ferocity was due to it being a combination of two storms which by chance happened to merge directly over Wellington.

The stamps presented by New Zealand Post show the Wahine in all her glory and the sequence of how the day played out. The newspaper headings on the stamps are fictitious but acknowledge the role media played in telling the story.