Vietnam Post celebrates the Lunar New Year 2018. Beautiful folklore paintings appeared on 2 festive stamps

StampNews.com would like to introduce to your attention two “The year of the Dog” stamps presented by Vietnam Post. The stamp set’s design was inspired by Vietnamese's folklore paintings.

The bright colors, the simplicity, the emotions being displayed on these stamps convey the spirit of new year that is full of joy, happiness, satisfaction and the succession of luxurious dreams.

We would also like you to get acquainted with other recently issued Year of the Dog stamp sets!

The Vietnamese festive stamps were designed by artist Pham Ha Hai who carefully chose the pictures for this bright stamp issue. The items show the image of a very valuable and beautiful dog “Four paws in white color”. The picture’s details were carefully chosen and designed conventionally. Its shape connected tradition with individual creativity of modernized spirit expresses the distinctive characteristic of 12 designations from the perspectives of Eastern culture. The chosen details deeply show the cultural identity of a simple but sophisticate Vietnam.

Before now, this design has been recognized by the Examination council as the winner of the competition of “Folklore values on Tet Lunar New Year stamps”.