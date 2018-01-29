Valentine’s Day celebrated by Finland Post. Five inspired by art history stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Finland Post has introduced to collectors’ attention a special set of five magical stamps to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day. This year this special stamp issue was designed by Rovaniemi-based Leena Raappana-Luiro, lecturer at the University of Lapland.

We also invite you to appreciate St. Valentine’s Day stamps issued by other Postal Services.

It is important to mention that Leena Raappana-Luiro took part in the Valentine’s Day 2017 stamp design competition, the winner of which was Sininen sydän (Blue heart). Although she didn’t win, her creativity amazed the members of jury, who decided to continue the work with this talented designer.

The stamps have very original design. Although all five items feature nature, the heart shape is present in the plant pictures. The stamps are very bright, full of color and light. The idea for the stamps came from a leaf of an aspen tree.

“The creative process just carried me away, and I noticed that I am reaching for a mystical, dramatic and, at the same time, magical feeling. The vegetation of the fairytale forest is formed by hearts, which glow against the dark background,” says Raappana-Luiro.

“Even though I’ve created the illustrations digitally, I took inspiration from art history. I admire the Dutch flower painting of the 17th century and old natural science illustrations,” she added.