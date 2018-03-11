USPS celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education. Four special Forever stamps unveiled

StampNews.com is glad to present to your attention four special Forever stamps by USPS that underlines the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in keeping Americans a global leader in innovation.

Originally designed, each of these four stamps features a collage of faces, symbols, drawings and numbers that represent the complexity and a tight connection between the STEM disciplines.

STEM is an abbreviation for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The acronym STEM is was introduced in 2001 by scientific administrators at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). In an increasingly competitive world, proficiency in the fields collectively known as STEM is more critical than ever.

Many people would agree that STEM is the key to innovation and job creation in the United States. President Obama continually references the importance of STEM education in making the United States more competitive in the global economy.

So, designed by artist David Plunkert who worked with art director Antonio Alcalá to create these stamps, each item features a collage of faces, symbols, drawings and numbers keyed to the themes of science, technology, engineering and math. The “Technology” stamp features a drawing of the Apollo spacecraft, while the “Engineering” stamp highlights a stylized computer chip.

The stamps will be dedicated by the Postal Service’s Vice President of Marketing, Steven W. Monteith during the USA Science & Engineering Festival. The visitors of this exciting event will experience the wonder of STEM with thousands of hands-on activities hosted by organizations, government agencies, non-profits, universities and school clubs.