The unique work of iconography appeared on stamp. One special item introduced by HayPost

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that HayPost has released a special postage stamp that depicts the Holy Icon picturing the Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

This is a unique work of iconography, depicting the first “new” saints recognized by the Armenian Church. StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate this original artwork and stamp that features it!

The icon represents the collective image of all ages who were martyred for the sake of their Faith and for the sake of their Homeland. The Holy Martyrs are depicted in their daily attire, in situations that represent all the classes of society in Western Armenia, including clergymen, intellectuals, musicians, school children, farmers and the people.

The Holy Martyrs icon represents the history of the Armenian Genocide and conveys the powerful message that every Armenian must always be ready to defend the Faith and his Homeland. “Holy Martyrs” icon was painted by the gifted painter Tigran Barkhanajyan on the occasion of the Canonization ceremony, consecrated on April 23, 2015 (centennial of the Genocide).