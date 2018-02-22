The unique Floating Bridge appeared on Russian stamp. A special Europa stamp presented by Rusmarka

StampNews.com is glad to present to our reader’s attention a special Europa 2018 stamp by Rusmarka that features the Floating Bridge at Zaryadye Park. The stamp was designed by V. Beltyukov and shows the Floating Bridge over the Moskva River against the background of the Kremlin and the EUROPA logo. We invite you to appreciate the design of this bright item as well as Europa 2018 stamps presented by other Postal Services.

The Floating Bridge is a modern bridge that was opened at Zaryadye Park in Moscow in September 2017. This is a unique construction that has an original form. It represents a V-shaped sightseeing platform which is a 70-meter console with a high glass barrier rising 15 meters above the water without a single support.

Although the deck of the Floating Bridge is made of wood, it has some metal decorative elements. The bridge is 244 meters long, its weight is 3 700 tons and can accommodate 3-4 thousand people on the observation deck at the same time.