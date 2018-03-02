The Unique Example of the 2¢ Blue Hawaiian Missionary is to star at Siegel. The lot from Bill Gross’ collection is to fetch US$750,000

The day has arrived. Robert A Siegel has finally revealed some of the lots that will feature in the first of four auctions of Bill Gross’ US postage stamp collection.

One of the brightest parts of it that will be auctioned in September will be the unique unused example of the 2¢ Blue Hawaiian Missionary that is to fetch $500,000-750,000. Really great price, isn’t it!

The remarkable unused 2¢ Hawaiian Missionary appeared in the first sale of the Ferrary collection, held in Paris in 1921. This year the lot realized $14,700 — the highest price ever for a single stamp at that time. By comparison, an unused Mauritius One-Penny “Post Office” realised for $9,733 at this sale. But today this philatelic item would fetch millions of dollars. In 1960s the 2¢ Blue Hawaiian Missionary fetched the world record price of $41,000. Bill Gross purchased this stamp for $600,000 in late 1990s.

There is an interesting story behind the stamp. The item was once in possession by a Parisian collector named Gaston Leroux. He was killed by an envious philatelic colleague, who eagerly wanted to obtain the 2¢ Blue Hawaiian Missionary. The stamp also stared in another murder-mystery story when the motion picture Charade with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn was released in 1963.

So, we are looking forward to the upcoming Bill Gross’ collection sale and its fascinating results!