The most romantic holiday welcomed by Guernsey Post. 2 exquisite Valentine’s Day stamps unveiled

StampNews.com hurries to let you know that Guernsey Post has already prepared for issuing a special souvenir sheet of two stamps to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

The sheet will be also exhibited is being produced at Spring Stampex 2018 (14-17 February 2018), as its design is very original and eye-catching.

The stamps feature ‘The View from the Lover’s Chair’ by Paul Jacob Naftel. He is considered by some as Guernsey’s greatest painter and successful artist during the 19th century. Paul Jacob Naftel specialized in painting different landscapes and beautiful scenes of nature. Many of his works are sold to tourists who are interested in art.

His first wife, Elizabeth Robilliard, was from nearby Alderney, home also to the Sister Rocks, two large rocks off the Island’s South coast and the natural seat, known as The Lover’s Chair, which is the scene for Naftel’s painting ‘The View from the Lover’s Chair’, depicted across the two stamps.

The stamps also features the inscriptions ‘Forever in my heart’ and ‘From me to you’ that are written both in English and in Aurignais – the ancient local Norman dialect. This interesting dialect became extinct in around 1960, although some traces of the language still exist in the Island’s place names.