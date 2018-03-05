The last Finnish winter’s postage stamps showcase the beauty of arctic animals. Three “Endangered Animals” stamps released by Finland Post

StampNews.com is glad to present this special set of stamps by Posti that is devoted to arctic animals and is being issued within the series “Endangered Animals”.

This is the series’ second edition that was created in cooperation with WWF Finland. The endangered arctic fox, salmon and the snowy owl was each given their own stamps that were designed by Petteri Mattila.

We invite you to get acquainted with the variety of "Endangered Animals" stamps issued by other Postal Services.

Climate change is faster and more severe in the Arctic than in most of the rest of the world. The Arctic is warming at a rate of almost twice the global average. So, the stamps introduced by Finland Post underlines the fact that global warming threatens animals in the north. For example, the arctic fox has become threatened, in particular, because the fox has spread to northern mountains.

Global warming is a possible reason for this. The latest confirmed finding of a litter in Finland dates back to 1996. Salmon are threatened by overfishing and the warming of waters as salmon eggs and young salmon do not survive in warm temperatures.

- “It is great that we can raise awareness of endangered species in cooperation with Posti”, - says Anne Brax, Communications Director at WWF Finland.