The Film Adaptations of Hall Caine marked by Isle of Man Post. 6 vintage stamps introduced

StampNews.com is pleased to present six silent cinema show-stopping stamps inspired by the popular Edwardian tales of one of the Isle of Man’s most illustrious and colourful characters, Hall Caine.

The stamps feature the portraits of some of the stand-out stars from Hall Caine’s cast of characters. These are Pola Negri, Anny Ondra, Conrad Nagel, Barbara La Marr, Richard Dix and Norman Kerry.

Novelist and dramatist Hall Caine, though largely forgotten now, was a hugely popular writer in the late Victorian and Edwardian eras. At a time when cinema celebrates the arrival of sound, better known as the ‘talkies’ – Isle of Man Post pays tribute to some of the stars who brought Caine’s characters to life. Sir Thomas Hall Caine is known for such novels as The Eternal City (1915 & 1923), The Christian (1923), The Bondman (1929) and perhaps his most famous, The Manxman (1929), which was one of the most eagerly anticipated film openings on the Isle of Man.

So, let’s take a closer look at the design of each stamp!