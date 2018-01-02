The Anniversaries of Great Personalities celebrated by KEP. 5 new stamps introduced

In 2017 people from around the world celebrate the jubilee dates of great personalities who have made great contribution to the development of world civilization. These personalities who are famous and very important for our civilization have been commemorated by KEP with five original stamps.

StampNews.com invites our readers to get acquainted with distinguished persons and great philatelic items issued in their honour.

So, the first stamp features Jonathan Swift (350th birth anniversary) who is very talented and famous Anglo-Irish writer and public figure. He is the most known as the author of “Gulliver's Travels” - an adventure story that is very popular among people from different countries. The works of Swift are translated into many languages, including the Kyrgyz language.

The second stamp features Sir Arthur Charles Clarke (100th birth anniversary) who is one of the most important and influential figures in 20th century science fiction. He is famous as a scientist and an inventor. He made a great contribution to the development of world science and art. He is best known for the novel and movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, which he co-created with the assistance of Stanley Kubrick.

Depicted on the third stamp Maria Skłodowska-Curie (150th birth anniversary) is a great scientist in the field of physics and chemistry. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person and only woman to win twice, the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different sciences.

The fourth stamp showcases Gioachino Rossini (225th birth anniversary). He was the greatest Italian composer of his time. In the first half of his life he was astonishingly prolific, and composed nearly forty operas by the age of 38. Gioachino Rossini is the most famous for his operas “The Barber of Seville”, “Cinderella”, as well as many other musical masterpieces, performed on the stages of all continents, including Kyrgyzstan.

Featured on the fifth stamp, John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (125th birth anniversary) is an English writer, scientist, professor at Oxford University and an outstanding philologist. He is the best known as the author of The Hobbit and its sequel The Lord of the Rings.

All these personalities were active in different cultural and scientific field, but each of them is important and made their unique contribution to the society and changed their way of life.