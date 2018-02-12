Spring arrives early at Jersey Post. Eight sunny stamps introduced

Jersey Post launched its fourth instalment in the Jersey Seasons stamps series, this year celebrating Spring.

These eight sunny stamps features photographs by Andy le Gresley and portrays beautiful coastal and inland scenes as Jersey enjoys the first warm rays of sun and the countryside awakens with an array of colourful flora.

Jersey is often associated with sunshine and beach holidays therefore it is also the perfect subject for spectacular and colourful photography. “Our southerly position sheltered by the Bay of St Malo and mild winters with little frost means that visitors are often surprised by our abundance of colourful flowers early in the year”, said Melanie Gouzinis, Head of Philatelic at Jersey Post. “Andy le Gresley has concluded this Jersey Seasons’ series, which began in 2014 with ‘Summer’, with a stunning set of images that show our island in all its beauty.”

The stamps features eight bright scenes captured in spring. These are sunset from the walkway at Devil's Hole; waves breaking at Ouaisné; affodils in Rozel woods; calm seas at Portelet Bay; Grosnez Castle at dusk; a St Lawrence valley view in springtime; the headland overlooking St Brelade's Bay; sun shining through the trees at Grantez.