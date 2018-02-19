Siegel to auction Bill Gross US stamps collection. Its first part is to fetch US$9.1 million

StampNews.com is glad to share the latest and most exciting news with our readers. This piece of info concerns a great collection of US rare stamps that is to be sold by Bill Gross – an American billionaire investor, fund manager, and philanthropist.

He is also known as a co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. Gross’ US stamps collection is one of his most-prized investments and he is ready to part with it!

As it is reported by Siegel, Bill Gross plans to sell the collection through a series of stamp auctions. The first sale, which includes many of Gross’ most valuable stamps, is set for September. The president of Siegel Auction Galleries Scott Trepel reported that the first part of the collection is to be sold for more than $9.1 million.

“The first sale is about 150 items, and they are the greatest hits of American stamp collection,” Trepel said. “When you add it all up, it comfortably breaks the record.”

Bill Gross’ collection has a lot rare philatelic items such as a block of 24-cent stamps from 1869 the value of which is $1 million and the 2-cent “Blue Hawaiian Missionary” stamp that is worth $750,000. However, his most famous stamp possession is the USA 1868 1¢ “Z Grill”, the only copy in private hands, and is part of his complete collection of 19th century USA stamps. Its value is $4 million.