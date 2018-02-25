Siegel International offers the Scarsdale collection at the next auction. A great range of rare France stamps are to be sold

StampNews.com is glad to share the latest philatelic news with our readers. This piece of info concerns the next auction that will be held by Robert A. Siegel International on March 13 when it presents the Scarsdale collection of rare French stamps.

More than 85 lots will be offered by Siegel during this sale. The “Scarsdale” collector had been assembling a France collection for several years and by 2013 had a complete run of the modern issues and many of the earlier issues.

The star of the upcoming Siegel auction will be a rare original-gum example of the 1849 1-franc dull orange red Ceres stamp. The Ceres series was the first stamp issue of France, which arrived in 1849 under the French Republic. Each of the stamps in the series bears the head of Ceres, the goddess of agriculture in Roman mythology.

The 1849 One-Franc Ceres stamp comes in two basic shades, Vermilion (Scott No. 8) and Carmine (Scott No. 9), with each having several sub-shades. The Dull Orange Red shade that is being offered by Siegel is from the Vermilion group, which is far rarer than the Carmine. In fact, this is one of the key rarities for someone trying to collect France in original-gum condition. The stamp is listed in the catalog with its $95,000 Scott catalog value.

Siegel will also offer many rare stamps from Napoleon and Bordeaux issues, plus examples from other series and the back of the book. Knowledgeable collectors and dealers will recognize and appreciate the exceptional overall quality of the stamps found in the Scarsdale collection, particularly in the challenging classic issues. The auction will take place in New York.