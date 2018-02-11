Send love to your nearest and dearest. Two Valentine’s Day stamp introduced by Australia Post

StampNews.com is glad to present two charming stamps by Australia Post issued to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day.

These tiny philatelic items are perfect to send love, affection or greetings to your nearest and dearest, whether they be friends, family or that special sweetheart.

The first stamp shows a beautiful and whimsical bird that has a pink heart in its beak and love-hearts emblazoned on its chest.

Whereas the second item depicts a colourful flower that is a modern and graphic take on the floral theme. The multi-coloured petals make this flower especially bright and cheerful. The stamps were created by Jeanette Fallon who is a talented stamp designed with over 20 years of experience. She also designed 2004 Christmas stamps for Australia Post that won the Create Design Award for Illustration.