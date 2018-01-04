Send a raven: Game of Thrones series to be honored by Royal Mail. 15 exceptional stamps unveiled!

StampNews.com is excited to let all Game of Thrones fans as well as philately enthusiasts that Royal Mail has unveiled ten exceptional and very beautiful stamps featuring characters from houses Stark, Targaryen, Lannister and Tyrell. And five more stamps on a Stamp Sheet showcase non-human characters such as The Night King and White Walkers, plus the coveted Iron Throne itself.

Royal Mail releases these special stamps to recognize Game of Thrones’ significant contribution to a British culture. The seven series so far have been heavily filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast. The Postal Service has also prepared special souvenirs and gifts such as maps of Westeros, stamp books to store your treasures, post cards, and more.

We would like to remind you that Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series produced by the HBO cable network. It is based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, written by George R.R. Martin.

So, the ten stamps that are devoted to the main protagonists of the series feature Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Eddard Stark, Olenna Tyrell, Tywin Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Jaime Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. There is also a five-stamp sheet featuring images of the Night King and his undead White Walkers, giants, direwolves and dragons, and the Iron Throne.

The collection’s release comes ahead of the eighth and final series, which is currently in production. The issue is to be released and put into circulation on the 23d of January. Grab your chance and preorder this unique stamp issue right now!