Royal Engagement celebrated by Isle of Man Post. Two beautiful stamps unveiled

StampNews.com is excited to present this special stamp set by Isle of Man Post released to congratulate HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle on their royal engagement.

The stamps issued on this special occasion feature two beautiful images capturing the moment that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement with a photo call at Kensington Palace on 27th November 2018.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have recently announced their engagement. The couple’s romance has been lasting for 18 months already and their wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Prince Harry is now 33 and his fiancée, the US actress, is 36. She is widely known for her leading role in the US television drama Suits. Prince Harry asked Ms Markle’s father’s permission to marry in the summer of 2017.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” for their grandson and his bride-to-be, and “wish them every happiness together”. Both Prince Harry’s older brother The Duke of Cambridge and The Duchess of Cambridge are “very excited for the couple.”

The stamps introduced by Isle of Man Post feature two moments from the couple’s romantic story. The first item shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they officially announced their engagement in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The second stamp depicts the delight on the faces of the happy couple that is apparent as they celebrate their engagement with an official photo call.

So, let’s congratulate a happy couple with this important and delightful event!