Rare St Christopher stamp is to be sold for US$13,000. Latest stamp auction news to your attention

StampNews.com is excited to let you know that one of the rarest St Christopher stamps in existence is to be sold at Spink auction on January 23.

This is the used 1888 (May) “one/penny” on 2½d ultramarine is lightly cancelled and declared by auctioneer Spink to be in “fine” condition. The strong perforations of this unique stamp boost its value. The lot is to make US$13,000.

St Christopher is an alternative name for the Caribbean island of St Kitts. This interesting stamp is a part of the bright Brian Brookes Collection of St. Kitts-Nevis that also features many other interesting philatelic items such as an entire 1669 example from Amsterdam to St Christopher.

“This magnificent collection, formed over forty years, is about as replete as one could get,” explains the auctioneer.

The used 1888 (May) “one/penny” on 2½d ultramarine is estimated at £9,000 ($13,372) and has a catalogue value of £14,000 ($19,244). We encourage you not to lose the unique opportunity to grab this rare and valuable philatelic item!

Sourced by paulfrasercollectibles.com