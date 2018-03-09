National Museum of Antiquities celebrates its 200th anniversary. Ten original stamps presented by PostNL

This year, the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden is celebrating its 200th anniversary. To mark this special event PostNL released ten original and a little bit unusual stamps that feature some of the brightest artefacts from the museum’s collection that mostly consists of objects related to ancient Egypt and Rome.

The design for the stamps, a combination of photography and illustration, is by Jaap Biemans, art director of Volkskrant Magazine.

Created in 1818 by King William I, the collection of the National Museum of Antiquities consists of 180,000 objects. Thousands of people visit the museum every year making it one of the brightest tourist attractions of the Netherlands. These visitors take centre stage on the ‘200 years National Museum of Antiquities’ stamps, along with ten items from the collection.

Museum director Wim Weijland commented: “We are celebrating our 200th anniversary in a spectacular way, with three jubilee exhibitions and two hundred activities, late-night openings, and receptions. And, of course, with these stamps that show the reasons for our existence: the works of art that we showcase in connection with the visitors we receive.”