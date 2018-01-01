Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival celebrated by Monaco Post. An annual bright stamp introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Monaco Post has introduced its annual stamp issue dedicated to Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.

It is the largest and most prestigious circus event in the world. Organised and presided by H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie, a selection of the best international acts is presented each year at the Festival. The 42nd edition will take place from 18 to 28 January 2018.

Monaco Post celebrates this bright event each year and we invite to get acquainted with Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival stamps released in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Created in 1974 by His Majesty the Prince of Monaco Rainier III, the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo became the largest and most significant circus event in the world. The award of the Golden Clown Festival is the most prestigious circus prize in the world. Only the best circus acts from different countries take part in the Festival every year. The Festival performances are broadcasted around the world.

Held every year in mid-January, the event features spectacular animal acts, uproarious comedic performances, and masterfully choreographed acrobatic feats. Each act is judged on its technical difficulty and creativity by a panel composed of seasoned circus professionals from around the world.