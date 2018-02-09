Mister Rogers as children’s beloved television personality. A special Forever Stamp unveiled by USPS

Stampnews.com is excited to let our readers know that the USPS is going to release a special Forever Stamp to celebrate Fred Rogers, the genial creator and host of the PBS children’s television program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony will be held in Pittsburgh on March 23. USPS welcomes everyone to visit this special event.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was a popular children’s program that ran for over thirty years, making it one of the longest-running shows. During the program Fred Rogers took his viewers on virtual tours with him to demonstrate experiments and music, interacting with his friends on the show along the way. Each half-hour segment also included a puppet show called the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe.”

Opening each episodes of the show by changing out of a blazer and into a cozy cardigan while singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, Rogers became a real symbol of the time. The USPS stamp will feature Rogers in his signature cardigan posing with King Friday XIII, a puppet that made frequent appearances on the show.