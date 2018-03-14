Marking the centenary of the Latvian state. Latvia Post introduced its first irregularly shaped stamp

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Latvijas Pasts released the first irregularly shaped stamp in the form of the map of Latvia.

The item was released to celebrate the centenary of the Latvian state. The stamp is designed as an outline of the map of Latvia and thus has an interesting form. Unlike most stamps, the stamp symbolising the outline of Latvia has a self-adhesive base. The item was created by the artist Ģirts Grīva.

Although the main motif of the stamp is the map of Latvia, but the design also incorporates the motif of the national flag of Latvia. The national flag of Latvia is also featured on the special cover. The Centenary of the Republic of Latvia is going to be the biggest event in the history of modern Latvia. More than 800 wide range celebratory events and festivities will take place from May 2017 to January 2021 in Latvia and 70 countries worldwide.

“Irregularly shaped stamps are rare in the world, and we assume that the release by Latvijas Pasts may become a unique value over time. The new stamp is a tribute to the Latvian state, combining two symbols: the silhouette of the country’s territory and the flag,” Mārcis Vilcāns, Chairman of the Board of Latvijas Pasts, points out.

