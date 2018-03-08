Marking the centenary of the birth of Ingmar Bergman. A bright stamp released by Magyar Posta

StampNews.com is glad to present this special stamp by Magyar Posta released to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Ingmar Bergman – the legendary film director and screenwriter.

The stamp was designed by the graphic artist Attila André Elekes who depicted Bergman and accessories of film directing. The orange right-angular marks in the left bottom corner of the stamp symbolise the marks seen in a camera lens.

Ingmar Bergman is one of the most noteworthy filmmakers the world over. His most outstanding masterpieces are Sawdust and Tinsel (1953), The Seventh Seal (1956), Wild Strawberries (1957) that became the best films of his first creative period and major works in terms of European cinema.

If you haven’t seen an Ingmar Bergman film, you’ve at least seen traces of his influence in the world around you. From the stylish split personality of Persona through to the masterful exploration of faith and death in The Seventh Seal, Bergman’s films cast a long shadow on cinema to this day. His films won a total of three Oscars, as well as the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, Venice’s Golden Lion and France’s Cesar.

The director also was awarded the Dutch Erasmus Prize for contribution to European culture, and France's Legion of Honor.