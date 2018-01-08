Mama Sita as Philippine culinary icon. One new stamp issued by PHLPost

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Philippine culinary icon Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes is now immortalized with a special stamp by PHLPost.

The item has been designed and issued to mark the “100 Years Birth Centenary of Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes”, the great Filipino culinary icon and nationalist.

This is not the first time when PHLPost commemorates this outstanding woman, and we invite you to take a look at one of the brightest Mama Sita stamp issues released in 2014.

Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes was known as the “Mother of Filipino Cooking” and her family ran the restaurant Aristocrat. She travelled to many places in the Philippines to collect recipes and food. She created the business “Mama Sita”. The company she founded leverages their food interest and expertise into creating recipes and selling sauce mixes, vinegars and sauces worldwide. Mama Sita products are ubiquitous in mainstream and ethnic community stores across Canada.

“We are proud to be part of this important milestone in paying tribute to “Mama Sita’s birth centenary” and her untiring effort and dedication of keeping the flavors of Filipino Food one of the world’s best”, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

Aside from her superb kitchen expertise, Mama Sita has exhibited great interest in Filipino culture and tradition. In every sense, she was proud of being a Filipino.

Designed by Ian Darren Aycocho and Cristian Molina, the stamp is an artist rendition of Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes and a slogan was imprinted that says “Kababayan, Ina, Kusinera”.