Majestic old bridges of Liechtenstein. Adorning Liechtenstein’s Europa stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to present to your attention the adorning Liechtenstein’s Europa 2018 stamps depicting the “Alte Rheinbrücke Vaduz” (Old Rhine Bridge Vaduz) and the “Fussgängerbrücke Balzers“ (Balzers Footbridge).

The photos that appeared on stamps were made by a talented photographer Roland Rick, who depicted the majestic constructions through underneath each bridge.

So, the first stamp features Balzers footbridge as well as a snow-capped high Falknis mountain in the background that is the fourth highest mountain in Liechtenstein. It is a mountain in the Rätikon range of the Alps, located on the border between Liechtenstein and Switzerland. The depiction of this beautiful mountain in the background of the stamp made it even more sophisticated.

The second stamp features the Old Rhine Bridge Vaduz that is used to serve as the main route connecting Liechtenstein’s main town Vaduz and neighbouring Switzerland. The stamp also shows Vaduz Castle that can be seen on the opposite side of the valley from between the massive pillars of the listed structure.