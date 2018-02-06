Magyar Posta welcomes the Postcrossing. A special bright stamp presented

StampNews.com is excited to let stamp enthusiasts know that Magyar Posta has released a special bright stamp to welcome Postcrossing – a well-known project that involved people from around the world. This commemorative stamp is based on artwork created by the graphic artist Zsolt Vidák.

The item depicts a happy postman who delivers postcards to their receivers. We encourage you to take a look at the bright Postcrossing stamps presented by other Postal Services.

Did you ever have a pen pal in another country? If you did, you probably loved getting handwritten letters in your mailbox, enjoying insights into the daily life of a person from different culture. This is a goal of Postcrossing project that connects the different parts of the world with real postcards, allowing anyone to send and receive postcards from all over the world.

In such a way many people made new friendships, learned new languages and discovered numerous cultural values. Launched eight years ago by Paulo Magalhães, the Postcrossing project really fixed the problem of the empty mailboxes.

Today, 45 million postcards have been received through Postcrossing among a community of more than 700,000 members worldwide. This successful community brings many people together by putting them in touch with each other and makes the world a happier place.