Lunar New Year of the Dog celebrated by USPS. One special stamp is prepared for issuing

StampNews.com is glad to present to your attention a special Year of the Dog stamp by USPS that is the 11th of 12 stamps in the Celebrating Lunar New Year series. The Year of the Dog begins Feb. 16, 2018, and ends Feb. 4, 2019.

The stamp features bamboo that is a sign of a good luck and a bright Lunar New Year decoration.

We also encourage you to take a look at other stamp issues of the Celebrating Lunar New Year series that celebrated Year of the Rooster , Year of the Horse, Year of the Rat, Year of the Ram and Year of the Dragon.

In the USA Lunar New Year is a great holiday that is celebrated in various ways. Of course, these are parades, colourful festivals and cozy festive dinner in a family circle. The houses are decorated with lozenge-shaped pieces of red paper with finely written good luck characters like the one that has appeared on this bright stamp by USPS.

The red colour is very symbolical. On New Year’s Day musicians play drums to welcome the holidays with drumsticks that are painted in red for luck. To drive away everything that is evil people often set off the firecrackers.

The design of this year’s stamp is a mix of artworks that appeared on the previous festive stamp editions. Here we may see a cut-paper design of a dog as well as Chinese character of a “dog” combining in one stamp. In such a way art director Ethel Kessler created a culturally rich stamp design that celebrates the diversity of the American experience.