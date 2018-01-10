Love … with a Flourish! A special romantic stamp introduced by USPS

StampNews.com is excited to let you know that USPS has unveiled “Love Flourishes” stamp from its annual Love series. The stamp art features a fanciful garden of colorful flowers surrounding the word “Love.”

Being a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, this bright stamp celebrates friendship, admiration and family love. So, let’s take a look at this cute an lovely philatelic item!

The stamp was designed by Greg Breeding and illustrated by Anna Bond who created a whimsical and vibrant design with a gouache on paper. The retro design of this stamp is highlighted with a beautiful choice of flowers and colors. These are stylized roses, peonies and dahlias painted in pink, coral and yellow. Such a design gives a stamp a lush, romantic look and makes it more exquisite.

Although the stamps are prepared specially for Valentine’s Day, love is not something we express only on February 14, but every day. So these stamps can be used for various occasions.

