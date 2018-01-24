Legends of TV Entertainment 2018 marked by Australia Post. Five special items introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Australia Post has introduced a set of five stamps that marks the Legends of TV Entertainment 2018.

The Australian Legends Award recognizes individuals who have shaped Australian society and identity in a variety of positive ways. In 2018, this award is given to famous television entertainers.

These personalities delighted generations of Australians taking the Australian television to a new level. The stamps were designed by Jason Watts of the Australia Post Design Studio. The design incorporates a current portrait of each Legend, together with an action shot taken during their television heyday.

So, the first stamp features Daryl Somers who is famous for hosting one of the most popular Australian variety shows, “Hey Hey It’s Saturday”, which ran for 30 years. Daryl continued his television celebrity and s as host of the live-performance program “Dancing with the Stars”.

The second stamp depicts Denise Drysdale, who is also known as “Ding Dong”. She is an Australian twice-awarded Gold Logie winning television personality. She is currently a co-host of the morning show Studio 10.

The third stamp showcases Bert Newton who is considered to be a pioneer of Australian television. He started his career in the late 1950s hosting “The Late Show”. He is also known as a host of “New Faces” (Nine Network) and “Good Morning Australia” (Network Ten).

The fourth stamp features Kerri-Anne Kennerley who is best known for hosting “Good Morning Australia” on Network 10, and “Midday” and “Kerri-Anne” on the Nine Network. In 2017, Kennerley was inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame.

The fifth stamp depicts the portrait of Ray Martin who is a five-time Gold Logie winning Australian television journalist and entertainment personality. He is best known for his various on-air roles on Channel Nine from 1978. In 2011 he returned to Current Affairs 60 Minutes in a part-time capacity.