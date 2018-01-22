Large Dragons 1882 Wide Setting was sold at Spink. The sheet fetched US$499,000

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that the 1882 Large Dragon 1ca green was sold at Spink auction on Jan. 21. This is the unique green complete sheet of twenty five from Setting III, with margins on three sides and with much of the original gum.

The 1882 Large Dragon 1ca green is a highly important and historic sheet from this sought-after setting and one of the great treasures of Chinese philately. The lot fetched US$498,849.

The sheet features 25 specimens from the third setting of this ultra-rare issue, China’s first postage stamp. It is generally accepted that this sheet is the sole surviving sheet and must be considered to be equal in rarity as the complete sheet of the 5 candareens.

Some split perforations have been reinforced on the reverse and there are some traces of light ageing. It is interesting to note that there is some variation in the strength of the colour where the ink was unevenly applied during the printing process. Wide margins on three sides, combined with a significant piece of the original gum, make this one of the most desirable Large Dragon sheets around.

