Kyrgyz Express Post wishes everyone Happy New Year. First stamp issue of 2018 from KEP

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention first stamp issue of 2018 from KEP that is dedicated to Chinese New Year.

According to the Chinese horoscope calendar, 2018 is the Year of the Brown (or Yellow) Earth Dog. So, the newly issued stamp represents a dog on the background of the starry sky and the constellation of Canis Major.

The Chinese New Year begins on February 16, 2018. In Chinese, as well as in Western culture, the dog is a symbol of the universal values of dialogue, solidarity, peace and prosperity. The Chinese Horoscope 2018 predicts that the year of the Brown Earth Dog is going to be a good year in all respects. It will be an ideal time for lifestyle changes: time to stop smoking, to start healthy eating, to take up sports or to change residence.

We also encourage you to take a look at other bright Year of the Dog philatelic issues! Have a Happy and Prosperous New Year!