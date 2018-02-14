International Dog Show is coming soon. A cute stamp introduced by Monaco Post

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention a cute stamp by Monaco Post issued to mark the next International Dog Show.

This special event is organized by the Canine Society of Monaco under the presidency of Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy and this year it will take place on 5 and 6 May 2018. This special stamp features puffy German Spitz to which a special exhibition will be devoted during the show.

German Spritz was bred in Germany, but today they have become a very popular choice as family pets and companions thanks to their charming looks and affectionate, kind natures. The dogs of this breed have a fox-like appearance.

They have dark eyes with an alert and outgoing expression and puffy coat. In short, the German Spitz is an ideal choice for people who have enough time spend with their canine companions.