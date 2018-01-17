From Far and Wide… Canada Post presented nine stamps featuring the country’s visual splendor

StampNews.com is happy to present these nine picturesque stamps by Canada Post that capture the beauty of some of the country’s most scenic and unique locations. The title of this beautiful issue “From Far and Wide” was inspired by a line in a Canadian national anthem.

With this issue Canada Post has launched a multiple-year series of stamps that will reveal the breathtaking beauty of some of Canada’s most scenic spots.

The five non-denominated Permanent stamps in the top row feature St. John’s, N.L.; Hopewell Rocks, N.B.; MacMillan Provincial Park, B.C.; Prince Edward Island National Park; Québec’s Parc national de l’Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé.

The remaining four stamps are denominated $1, $1.20, $1.80 and $2.50, respectively, and depict Pisew Falls Provincial Park, Man.; Point Pelee National Park, Ont.; Naats’ihch’oh National Park Reserve, N.W.T.; and Arctic Bay, Nunavut.

The designer of this stunning definitive stamp set is Stéphane Huot. It was a serious challenge for her to depict a magnificent Canadian landscape on the definitive stamps that are usually even smaller than commemorative ones. But Stéphane Huot has found a simple solution:

“Since the stamps in this series are so tiny, our objective was to keep the design as simple as possible – so as not to detract from the visual impact of these incredible photographs.”

The first issue in a multi-year series, these stamps are bound to inspire wanderlust, and might just help you discover a new dream destination.