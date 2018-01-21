First 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics stamps issued by China Post. Two special items introduced

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that China Post has released its first 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics stamps.

The stamps depict the logos of the Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games on a white background, which symbolize the purity of ice and snow. The stamps also include anti-counterfeiting watermarks and the words “Beijing 2022.”

We also invite you to get acquainted with other bright and interesting Olympic Games stamps of the previous years.

The city of Beijing in China will be the host city of the Olympic Winter Games in 2022, which will make it the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympics. The games will be from 4 to 20 February 2022. The games will be followed by the Winter Paralympic Games, 4 to 13 March 2022.

“As an Olympic tradition, the issuance of commemorative stamps will help promote the image of Beijing 2022, the Olympic spirit and the Chinese culture,” said Han Zirong, secretary-general of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee, at the stamps’ unveiling earlier this month.

As printed carrier of the Beijing 2022 emblems and many important symbols and events to come, the stamps hold great significance of recording the entire process of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This first set of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics stamp marks the beginning of a program that allows China Post to issue a series of stamps celebrating this important sporting event, including its various mascots, venues and events, leading up to the opening ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022. So, we are looking forward to other interesting Olympic Games stamps from China Post in the nearest future!