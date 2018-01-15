Fatima apparitions commemorated in stamps. Four special items released by PHLPost

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that PhilPost has released four designs of Our Lady of Fatima stamps to mark the series of Marian apparitions to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, a century ago.

80,000 copies go on sale to mark this important and great anniversary. The layout of the stamps was done by in-house graphic artist Eunice Beatrix Uy Dabu.

Four stamps of the “Our Lady of Fatima” feature four designs: the reported first apparition of the Virgin Mary; The image of the Our Lady of Fatima; the Miracle of the Sun; and children Lucia, Francisco, and Jacinta.

Our Lady of Fátima is a Catholic title of the Blessed Virgin Mary based on the famed Marian apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria, in Fátima, Portugal. The three children were Lúcia Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto.

They said that she told the children that she was “Our Lady of The Rosary” asked them to pray every day to bring peace to the world and an end to the Great War. The children claimed to have seen six apparitions between May 13 and October 13, 1917.