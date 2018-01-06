Experience nature in four seasons. 10 colourful stamps introduced by PostNL

StampNews.com is happy to let our readers know that PostNL has introduced a new ‘Experience nature’ stamp series this year. The Post plans to issue ten stamps each season within this philatelic series. This year’s release is devoted to reptiles and amphibians.

The other seasons will follow in April, June and September, featuring wildflowers, insects and mushrooms respectively.

The photos that will appear on each of the issues have been chosen by graphic designer Frank Janse. He was guided by both the beauty of the photograph and the special characteristics of the depicted plants and animals. These particular ten stamps feature some extraordinary reptilian and amphibians in their natural habitats.

The images on the stamps are “tightly” connected with each other with circles that overlap each other. This provides a natural sense of contact between the animals featured on the stamps.