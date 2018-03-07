Every child deserves a birthday. Six festive stamps released by PostNL

StampNews.com is excited to present to your attention a set of bright 'Birthday stamps' by PostNL issued in order to raise awareness for the work of Stichting Jarige Job.

He created a foundation to provide poor children with the opportunity to celebrate their birthday at home and at school. The six stamps on this issue depict images of typical Dutch birthday parties.

The images that appeared on stamps were illustrated by Charlotte Dematons who also used beautiful drawings made by children. These illustrations show children while celebrating such a special holiday like Birthday. The statistics says that there are around 60,000 children that do not celebrate their birthday. Thanks to Stichting Jarige Job the gap between children from poor and rich families was erased. The foundation provides children with birthday boxes packed with decorations, treats, something tasty to eat at home and gifts.

Huib Lloyd, Managing Director of Stichting Jarige Job: 'They are beautiful stamps that send out a clear message that everyone should be able to celebrate their birthday.'

The idea of this organization is to make a real surprise for children as they do not know that such a program exists. Thanks to the birthday box, children feel that they really deserve to celebrate their birthday.