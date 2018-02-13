Europa 2018 – Bridges & Causeways. Four special stamps introduced by Jersey Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Jersey Post released four Europa 2018 stamps featuring bridges and causeways around the island which allow islanders and visitors to reach beauty spots which are often closed off during high tide.

As Jersey is an island is characterized by fast moving and high-rising tides which can sometimes be dangerous, bridges and causeways play an important role in island’s transportation system providing access to local lighthouses, fortifications and water bathing pool.

These stamps show Havre de Pas bridge and a crossing over Queen’s Valley reservoir. The other two items contain the images of La Corbière Lighthouse Causeway and Elizabeth Castle Causeway.