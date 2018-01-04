Eugenio Espejo National Award marked with a stamp. One special item introduced by Ecuador Post!

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Ecuador Post has introduced into postal circle a special stamp dedicated to Eugenio Espejo National Award. This is the national prize of the nation of Ecuador, which is conferred by the President of Ecuador.

So who is Eugenio Espejo and what is the prize bearing his name awarded for? Let get to know this exciting info in this piece of news.

Francisco Javier Eugenio de Santa Cruz y Espejo was a medical pioneer, writer and lawyer who was born in Ecuador. Although he was a famous scientist and writer, he stands out as a polemic that encouraged a separatist movement in Quito. Espejo is also famous a satirist. His satirical works, inspired by the philosophy of the Age of Enlightenment, were important for uneducated people of Quito, as they revealed the way the economy was handled in Audiencia, the corruption of its authorities and aspects of its culture as a whole. Because of these works, he was persecuted and finally imprisoned shortly before his death.

Eugenio Espejo Award is Ecuador’s highest honor for its citizens who have made notable contributions to Ecuadorian culture. The Award is bestowed every other year. Finalists for receiving the award are put on a short list by National Council of Culture (CNC), and grouped into five categories: cultural promotion, arts, literature, science, public or private institutions. The winners are selected by the President who awards them money, a diploma, a medal and lifetime stipend.