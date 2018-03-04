Easter 2018 celebrated by Magyar Posta

Spring has arrived and Magyar Posta has released a special stamp to celebrate one of the major season’s holiday – Easter. The item was created by Pátria Nyomda based on the design of the graphic artist Edit Szalma.

The stamp features the main symbols of Easter as well as festive greetings in four languages that decorate the edge of the sheet of 50 stamps, which can be removed from the backing sheet of paper. StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate other bright Easter stamps of the previous years.

The Christian Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the most important Christian festival, and the one celebrated with the greatest joy. So the stamp produced by Magyar Posta depict symbols associated with the celebration of Easter, such as a branch of pussy willow, a chick, eggs and brushes used for egg painting.

The willow branch is one of the most prominent Easter symbols, because of the fact that it is the first bush that blooms in spring. On Easter people often place the willow twigs in their homes as it was thought that it would protect the house from lightning and curing certain illnesses.

The second symbol is the egg that is one of the oldest types of food traditionally eaten at Easter. It is also an archaic symbol of rebirth and life. On Easter people paint eggs in different colours. The egg together with the bird (one more Eastern symbol) that hatches from it is associated with the rebirth of Christ. The lamb is another common Easter symbol — and for many the Easter meal of choice. The lamb symbolism of Easter comes from the Paschal lamb of Passover. Jesus is often referred to in scripture as the lamb of God.