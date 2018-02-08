Discover the stories behind Votes for Women. Eight special stamps introduced by Royal Mail

StampNews.com invites everyone to discover the stories behind Votes for Women with a set of eight special stamps issued by Royal Mail.

With this interesting philatelic release Royal Mail commemorates 100 years of those whose ceaseless determination led to the vote being finally granted to women over the age of 30 in February 1918. Each of stamps features key individuals and events of the time.

On 6 February 1918 the UK Parliament passed the Representation of People Act which allowed British women who are older than 30 to vote for the first time. The stamps depict and celebrate the campaign activities and public actions undertaken by the women who were fighting to win the vote. The stamps feature original photos including a 1908 demo and the release from prison of Suffragettes Mary Leigh and Edith New, as well as a protest at the Coronation Procession of 1911 and the Great Pilgrimage of suffragists in 1913.

Liz Law, a regional operations director at the Royal Mail, said: “Our Votes for Women stamps convey the scale of activities that the different organisations undertook in their tireless campaigning for the vote.

We are proud to mark the anniversary of the Representation of the People Act - an act that has given women across the generations the opportunity to have their voices heard.”