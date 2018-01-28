Commemorating Wombles’ 50th anniversary. Six special stamps introduced by Guernsey Post

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that Guernsey Post has prepared for issuance a special set of six stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Wombles book. Written by Alderney based author, Elisabeth Beresford, this book captured the imagination of children everywhere.

The Wombles` motto, Make Good Use of Bad Rubbish, and their passion to recycle were ahead of their time.

Elisabeth “Liza” Beresford is best known as the creator of the furry, pointy-nosed Wombles from Wimbledon Common. The first Wombles book was published in 1968. Its main characters are wonderful creatures, which are ahead of their time in recycling “things that the everyday folks leave behind”. The book achieved worldwide success, having appeared in a 35-episode BBC television series in the mid-1970s.

Elisabeth’s inspiration for the Wombles came about on a Boxing Day walk when she took her young children to Wimbledon Common to let off some steam. Her daughter, Kate, mispronounced it as Wombledon Common and it was there that an idea was born.

Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post, said the company was delighted to be celebrating with stamps.

‘These wonderful characters achieved worldwide success – they were ahead of their time in recycling “things that the everyday folks leave behind” and inspired children to recycle, as Beresford hoped they would.’