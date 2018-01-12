Chinese Year of the Dog welcomed by Isle of Man Post. Two exquisite stamps released!

StampNews.com is delighted to present a special set of two stamps by Isle of Man Post that celebrates Chinese Year of the Dog. Everybody knows that a dog is people’s best friends that is why this year is so special.

In Chinese culture this animal symbolizes good health, happiness a good level of fitness and faithfulness. If in 2018 a dog should appear at one's door it means the inhabitants can expect good fortune.

To be precise, 2018 is the Year of the Male Earth Dog and brown the colour of Earth in the Chinese Five Element system. To give it a correct and full title, 2018 is the Year of the Brown Earth Dog. It is thought that people who were born in the Year of the Dog possess such characteristics as good communitive skills, a serious nature and responsibility at work, sincerity, patience and loyalty.

Dogs frequently offer kind words and useful advice, always listening and lending a shoulder when necessary. They often become deeply involved in others’ lives and are sometimes perceived as nosy. Ensuring others are happy is more important to the Dog than wealth, money or success. On the negative side, they are likely to be self-righteous, cold, stubborn and critical of others.

Some famous faces born in the year of the dog include five US presidents: Herbert Hoover, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Benjamin Franklin and George W Bush; movie stars Sophia Loren and David Niven; singer-songwriters Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Queen Latifah, Cher, George Gershwin, Madonna, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen and Justin Bieber; humanitarian Mother Teresa and HRH Prince William The Duke of Cambridge.