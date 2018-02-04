Celebrating one hundred years of service of the RAF. Eight special tiny stamps introduced by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com is excited to present to collectors’ attention a set of eight stamps by Isle of Man Post that celebrate one hundred years of history and service of the Royal Air Force.

The stamps feature the images of iconic aircraft that are symbolic of their times and stand out from the very large number that have served. The stamps are very tiny and you will need to magnify the stamps to see them! So let’s appreciate these special items together!

Each stamp of this set depicts not only the aircrafts, but also their names, a medal ribbon and medal initials, the RAF Ensign, the name of an important person associated with the Royal Air Force, the name of an RAF base and the GPS coordinates of the airfield. These additional features provide the collectors with the valuable historical information that 100 years of history of the world’s greatest air force has to offer.

Printed in security ink, visible only under UV light, the sonnet High Flight by John Gillespie Magee appears on the stamp, not in lettering, but in Morse code. This is one more special feature of this unique stamp issue.

Magee was an Anglo-American officer pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force and he wrote this famous sonnet before his death. To see the poem, shine a UV light on the stamps and if your Morse is a little rusty, perhaps use an online translator to read it.