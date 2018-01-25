Celebrating Newton’s 375th birthday. A special stamp was released by Poste Srpske

The most famous scientist of all time was born 375 years ago: Isaac Newton saw the light of day on 4 January 1643 in Woolsthorpe (Lincolnshire, England).

To celebrate this important event Poste Srpske has released a special commemorative issue “375 years since the birth of Isaac Newton” on January 25th 2018. There are eight stamps in the sheet 8+1 and 1 FDC.

Newton was a physicist, mathematician and astronomer, but he was also a philosopher, alchemist and theologian. He is regarded as one of the most influential men in history. His publications, especially the “Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica” of 1687, are among the most important works in the history of science. His research dominated the scientific view of the physical universe for centuries - until Einstein came.

Today people associate Newton with the description of gravity and the anecdote with the falling apple, which is said to have given him the idea of exploring their laws. The famous apple tree can still be seen in the garden of his birthplace Woolsthorpe Manor.