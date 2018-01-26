Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Fashion House. Two exquisite Love stamps introduced by La Poste

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that La Poste has introduced two exquisite stamps to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day. It has already become a tradition for La Poste to use illustrations of famous fashion designers or houses for its heart-shaped Love stamps.

The tradition began in 2000 and recently it has been continued with the stamp designed by the fashion house founded in 1968 by Sonia Rykiel.

The first stamp has black-and-white stripes and red and black stripes around it. It also contains the image of lips with the text “S’aimer” (love) that is featured at the centre.

The second stamp has red silhouettes of a couple kissing on a white background. The text “baiser” (kiss) also appears on the stamp. The stamps also commemorate the 50th anniversary of this fashion house, and each design is inscribed “1968” at the bottom.

Sonia Rykiel’s designs are widely recognized by red, black and white stripes. The designer also used a lot of symbolic hearts in his designs. The current artistic director of Sonia Rykiel, Julie de Libran used similar stripes and heart images for the stamp design.

We also invite you to take a look at recent romantic stamp issues stamp issues dedicated to St. Valentine’s Day.