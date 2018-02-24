Celebrating 175 years of Swiss stamps. A special stamp introduced

Stamps are not only a reflection of cultural history, but also a Swiss success story. Switzerland was the second country to introduce stamps.

Today, the first Swiss stamps are among the most sought-after philatelic pieces in the world. The Swiss stamp is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2018. On this occasion Swiss Post issued a special stamp that features the country’s first two stamps, Zurich 4 and 6. The national colour, red, was intentionally chosen as the background of the cantonal stamps.

Issuing the first stamps in 1843, Switzerland became the second country in the world after the United Kingdom to introduce a postage prepayment system. The first postal items are known today as Zurich cantonal stamps. Two years later the Double Geneva and the famous Basel Dove were released.

The stamp issued in honour of the 175th anniversary of Swiss stamps, has a surcharge of 50 centimes that goes to the foundation for the promotion of philately and will help finance a special exhibition that is to take place in the Museum of Communication in Berne from 2 March to 8 July 2018. The display will include 50 of the most important gems from the early years of Swiss postage stamp production.